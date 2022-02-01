FULTON – Carol O. Bickford, 76, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at home.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dean Bickford.

Carol is survived by her two children, Sandy (Michael Regan) Hyde and Frankie Bickford; four grandchildren, Nicole (Peter) Lachute, Michelle (Nathan) Wilson, Samantha (Robin) Trembly and Mark (Aubrey) Hyde as well as seven great-grandchildren, Joshua, Aidan, Dylan, Zeke, Nayeli, Abigail and Alaina.

At Carol’s request there will be no calling hours or service. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

