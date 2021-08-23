HANNIBAL, NY – Daniel J. Simmons, 58, of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 after a brief illness.

He was born in 1963, in Fulton, a son to Thomas and Elizabeth Chatterson Simmons. Danny attended Mexico B.O.C.E.S. until the age of 21 and graduated with a Special Needs Diploma. After graduation he started working at Oswego Industries for 37 years. Danny enjoyed many things in life including, camping, bowling, fishing, raking and collecting cans, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Thomas Simmons; sister, Christine Simmons and nephew, Thomas Simmons.

Danny will be greatly missed and forever loved by his mother, Betty Simmons of Hannibal; eight siblings, Bill (Julie) Simmons of Hannibal, Patti (Dave Bolton) Sherman of Oswego, Peggy (Duane) Shephard of Hannibal, Sandi Simmons on PA, Sam (Angela) Simmons of Martville, Cindy (David) Fountain of TX, Cathy (Charlie) Murphy of AL and Mike Simmons of Hannibal as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal, where a funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Hannibal Village Cemetery.

