FULTON – Douglas Alan Skelton, age 54, born June 16, 1967, in Syracuse, New York, died unexpectedly on February 24, 2022, in Fulton, New York, at home.

Doug is preceded in death by his wife Missy (Kelso) and mother Sandra Skelton (Hess).

He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Chelsea Mason; grandchildren Mckenzie, McKayla, and Natalie; stepchildren, Brandon, Michael and Tyler; step grandchild, Brooke; girlfriend, Katelynn; expected child, Liam Aaron Douglas Skelton; father, William Skelton; sister, Kimberly Sherman; nephew, Wyatt Crum as well as many other family and friends.

Without fail, Doug did all things with passion. He graduated from West Genesee High School in 1985, and then pursued a number of trades during his life, including his most loved, being an independent owner operator of his own tractor trailer. He most loved spending time with his family and friends. He boisterously enjoyed Dallas Cowboy games, adored relaxing in warmth while cuddling his pets, or reading sci-fi books. He will be greatly missed.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of the arrangements. A celebration of his life is planned for May 7, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Polish Home, 153 W 1st St S, Fulton, NY.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...