Edna Stevenson

April 18, 2022 Contributor
Edna N. (LaPointe) Stevenson

FULTON – Graveside services for Edna Stevenson, who passed away January 3, 2022, will be 1 p.m., Friday, April 29 at Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

Edna’s obituary can be found here.

