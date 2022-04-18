FULTON – Graveside services for Edna Stevenson, who passed away January 3, 2022, will be 1 p.m., Friday, April 29 at Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.
Edna’s obituary can be found here.
