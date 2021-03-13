BOWENS CORNERS, NY – Grace Arnold Gault, 94, of Bowens Corners passed away March 12, 2021. Grace was born January 21, 1927 to the late Ernest and Martha Arnold.

She worked at Nestle’s in Fulton as a secretary for over 30 years. In her free time, Grace enjoyed being at her camp on Tug Hill and traveling in her motorhome, camping all over the U.S., including Alaska. The most important part of Grace’s life was caring for her family.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Raymond Duncan; second husband, William Gault and longtime companion, Ed Devendorf.

Grace is survived by her sons, Richard Duncan and Daniel (Kathy) Duncan; grandchildren, Adele Duncan (Kristopher Ware), Cassie (Trista) Yatsko-Shurr and Steven (Amber) Shurr; several great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are Tuesday, March 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton. A spring burial and memorial service will be in Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

