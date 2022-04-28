FULTON – Judy A. Haskin, 81, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Wesley Health Center in Saratoga Springs, New York.

She was a resident of the Home of the Good Shephard, an assisted living facility in Malta, New York. Judy was born in 1940, in Fulton, New York, a daughter to the late Floyd and Anita Ingamells Haskin. She grew up in Fulton and graduated from Fulton High School in 1958. While at Fulton High School, she participated in Journalism Club, Business Club, Girl Scouts and FTA. Outside of high school, Judy participated in Athena Triangle and was Beloved Queen.

In 1962, Judy attended college and graduated from SUNY Oswego with a BS in Elementary Education. In 1992, she graduated from SUNY Brockport with a MS degree. Judy taught elementary in Fulton School District for two years, then over 30 years in the Rochester City School District, again, as an elementary teacher.

In Rochester, New York, she belonged to the United Church of Christ, Webster, New York. Judy was active in the church choir, in the church annual craft sale and putting on church senior luncheons. She also volunteered at the Rochester Museum and Science Center.

Judy enjoyed making all types of crafts, especially knitting. Judy loved to learn new things. She enjoyed cooking, especially Chinese food. She loved a party and hosted many. Judy was known for so many attributes. She loved her family and enjoyed a wonderful sense of humor She was very generous. She made friends easily and kept them through out her life. If there was a school event she would be there “supporting her kids.”

She is survived by her brother, Ronald (Jeanette) Haskin of Mechanicville; niece, Shelly Ann (Keith) Amato and great nephew, Ben.

Burial will be in Mt. Adnah Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

