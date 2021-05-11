Julie A. Fanning

May 11, 2021
FULTON – Julie A. Fanning, 89, of Fulton passed away March 11, 2021 at St Luke’s in Oswego.

A spring burial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 14 at New Haven Cemetery.

Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

