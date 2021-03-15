OSWEGO – Kathy L. Humphrey, 63, of Oswego passed away March 11, 2021 after a very brief illness.

She was born in Fulton to the late Asa and Norma Tyler Parkhurst. Kathy enjoyed trap shooting, ceramics and riding motorcycles, but her favorite times were those spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Paul Fountaine, Jr. and sister, Evonne Ellis.

Kathy will be forever loved by her husband, Michael Humphrey; children, Paula L. (Howard) Colvin and Christopher Sr., (Kristina) Fountaine; grandchildren, William Fountaine, Kyle Fountaine, Courtney Fountaine, Malachi Manford, Christopher Fountaine Jr., Colby Fountaine, Asa Fountaine, Kaylee Fountaine and Jackson Fountaine; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Mason, Oden and Xavior; beloved dog, Midget, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are noon to 1:30 p.m., Friday, March 19 with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton. Spring burial will be in Vermillion Cemetery.

