HANNIBAL, NY – Kevin Baldwin, 68, of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Loretto Nursing home with his two daughters, Becky and Kelly holding his hands.

Kevin was the son of the late Theodore “Ted” and Louise “Meno” Baldwin. He grew up and graduated from Hannibal High School. Kevin loved sports, fishing, playing pool and all his friends and family. For many years, Kevin played pool for the Hannibal Hotel league, and loved challenging people to a game. He will always be remembered for his wit, humor, and charm.

Kevin retired from the Carpenters Union Local 747. His talent in carpentry along with his dad’s expertise allowed him to build his dream log cabin home. Kevin was also a 20-year member of the Son’s of The American Legion.

He is survived by his daughters, Becky, and Kelly Baldwin; stepson, Gary (Kate) Guernsey; brother, Kerry Baldwin; grandchildren, Jacob Harrington, Dylan Spadaro, Nicole Guernsey, Kristen Guernsey, and Taylor Guernsey and his former wife, Debra Baldwin French.

Calling hours will be held from 11-2 p.m. on Saturday, August 28 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal, with burial to follow at Hannibal Village Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held for Kevin at the Hannibal American Legion immediately following the burial.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...