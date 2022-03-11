ROME, NY – Leon Carpenter, 71, of Rome, New York, passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2022, at Rome Memorial Hospital.

He was born on August 10, 1950. Leon enjoyed being called Sailor, Elvis, or John Wayne. Leon was very friendly and loved singing and talking about music, especially Elvis Presley’s music. He enjoyed dancing, going on outings, and watching Western’s. Recreation and socialization were important to Leon. It made him happy to get out to eat at restaurants and go on picnics. Some of his favorite places to eat were McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Denny’s, Wendy’s, and Boyz from Italy.

He especially enjoyed King Pin Bowling, The Baseball Hall of Fame, Rome softball field, and the zoo. Leon was an important member of his resident at IRA 9 and will be deeply missed by his fellow housemates, his caregivers and family. He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Gary and Larry and his sister-in-law, Mary.

Surviving are his brother, Carl Carpenter and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 16 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St. Fulton, NY 13069.

A spring burial will be planned at the Bethel Cemetery, Hannibal, New York.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Friday, May 13 at Bethel Cemetery, Hannibal. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

