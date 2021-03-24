FULTON – Linda M. Vescio, 75, a lifetime resident of Fulton, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 19, 2021.
She was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR and supermodified racing. Linda enjoyed her birds, little dogs and gardening, but most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her children and grandchildren, hosting family gatherings and the Christmas holidays.
She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Carmen Vescio Jr.; her parents, Anthony and Marion (Severance) Marino; sister, Sandra Vincent; mother and father-in-law, Carmella and Carmen Vescio Sr., and brothers-in-law, George Chawgo and Rusty Vincent.
Linda is survived by her children, Carlin (Tim) Kerr, Kerrie (Jason) Tucker, and Carmen “CJ” Vescio III; her grandchildren, Joshua (Kristen) and Christie Kerr, Tate and Tyler Tucker and Antonio Vescio; sisters, Betty Chawgo and Deb (Denny) Brant; brothers, Tony (Donna) Marino and John Marino; brother-in-law, Michael (Jane) Vescio, eleven nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews.
There will be no calling hours or services as per Linda’s wishes. Donations in her memory can be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project: woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.
so sorry for all of you ,she was a beautiful lady inside and out .
So very sorry to hear of Linda’s passing. Thoughts and prayers to her family.
I’m so sorry to hear of Linda’s passing. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with all of her loved ones. RIP Linda.
So sorry for your lost, I at one point replaced Linda at the Vescio office. She was an amazing lady, your dad a good guy to work for. She I know was a fun mom. Cherish all the good memories it help get you through.
Very sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts.