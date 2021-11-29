FULTON – Lorraine E. Perry, 70, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Born in Plattsburgh, New York, she was the daughter of the late James and Geraldine (Aubin) Austin. Lorraine worked as the shift supervisor for Huhtamak in Fulton, retiring after 30 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dennis; brother, Jim “Cricket” and her son, Elliott.

Surviving are her children, Dennis (Sandy) Perry and Tralene Loomis; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Monica Hart; brother, Ron (Chris) Austin; companion, Dave Deveau and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or services. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

