HANNIBAL, NY – Mack R. Stock, 88, of Hannibal, New York, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at Crouse Hospital.

He was born in 1934, in Hannibal, a son to the late Raymond and Elva Myhill Stock and was a life resident of Hannibal. Mack retired in 1996 from Sealright Company in Fulton, New York, after 40 years. He was a member of Southwest Baptist Church. Mack was also a member of the Draft Horse Association. He raised Belgian Draft Horses and ponies for many years.

Mack was predeceased by his wife, Mary Stock and three sisters, Betty White, Louise Malone and Virginia Simmons.

Surviving are: his son, Mark (Judy) Stock of Elizabethtown, PA; three grandchildren; one great-grandson as well as many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Southwest Oswego Baptist Church, 7682 State Route 104, Oswego, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal.

Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements

