FULTON – Margaret “Peggy” Billings, 74, of Fulton, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Ronald Billings in 2019; a daughter, Brenda Lee Billings in 1984; her parents, Al and Mabel Donahue, and four brothers, Jack, Albert Jr., David, and Duane Donahue.

Peggy received her GED later in life and worked at Owens Illinois Glass Co. in Volney for 22 years. She was a NASCAR fan, loved dancing and listening to classic country and rock & roll music.

She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Billings; son, Ronald Jr. (Jennifer) Billings; two grandchildren, Katelyn and Conner Billings; sister, Sandra (Tim) Gareau; two brothers, Gary (Karen) Donahue and Arthur (Kathy) Donahue; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Mt. Adnah Cemetery.

