Nancy DiNardo

FULTON – Nancy (Crisafulli) DiNardo, 95, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s Nursing Home.

She was born in Oswego, New York, a daughter to the late Angelo and Mary (Palmara) Crisafulli. She attended Rochester Business Institute and, prior to marriage, was a bookkeeper. Nancy was a stay-at-home mother for many years then returned to work at Nestle’s. She was an active member and volunteer of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and was a poll worker for Oswego County Board of Elections. Nancy enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Armond DiNardo in 2017 and her siblings, Bertha Czerow, Mary Campidelli, Jane Czerow, and Edward Crisafulli.

Nancy was the loving mother of Denise (Mark) Schmidt and Deidre (Peter) Clark and proud grandmother of Genevieve, Adeline, and Grady Schmidt and Chloe and Lilia Clark.

The family of Nancy would like to acknowledge and thank all, with a special thanks to Tina Campidelli, who cared for our mother, sharing their time, love, and prayers over the past few years. We know your kindness meant a great deal to her.

A calling hour will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 4 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 4 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, corner of Rochester and S. Third Streets, Fulton.

For those wishing, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association https://diabetes.org/ in Nancy’s memory.

