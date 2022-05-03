Paul D. Burch

May 3, 2022 Contributor
Paul D. Burch

FULTON – Graveside services for Paul D. Burch, who passed away February 17, 2022, will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 10 at Roosevelt Cemetery.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

Mr. Burch’s obituary can be found here.

Print this entry