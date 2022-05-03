FULTON – Graveside services for Paul D. Burch, who passed away February 17, 2022, will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 10 at Roosevelt Cemetery.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.
Mr. Burch’s obituary can be found here.
FULTON – Graveside services for Paul D. Burch, who passed away February 17, 2022, will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 10 at Roosevelt Cemetery.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.
Mr. Burch’s obituary can be found here.
All Content Copyright Dot Publishing 2023. All Submissions Become Property of Dot Publishing All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.