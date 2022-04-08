FULTON – Graveside services for Richard J. Kemmis, who passed away February 13, 2022, will be 10 a.m., Monday, April 18 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.
For Richard’s obituary, see here.
FULTON – Graveside services for Richard J. Kemmis, who passed away February 13, 2022, will be 10 a.m., Monday, April 18 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.
For Richard’s obituary, see here.
All Content Copyright Dot Publishing 2024. All Submissions Become Property of Dot Publishing All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.