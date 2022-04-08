Richard J. Kemmis

April 8, 2022 Contributor

FULTON – Graveside services for Richard J. Kemmis, who passed away February 13, 2022, will be 10 a.m., Monday, April 18 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

For Richard’s obituary, see here.

