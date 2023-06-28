Shelly Jeanne Bough

FULTON, NY – Shelly Jeanne (Loveall) Bough, 62, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023. She was born on December 2, 1960, to the late Cleatus and Ina Marie (Billings) Loveall.

Shelly was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed playing cards, shopping, gardening and being around her family. She was predeceased by her sister, Shirley Butchino and her brother, Harold Butchino.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Bough; her daughter and best friend, Sheila Clark-Bough; her bonus son, Joe Clark; her fur baby Saidie; her sisters, Dolores Cutrie, Sharon (Joe) Guarerra, Sheila (Larry) Ferriter; her brother and “partner in crime”, Cecil Loveall; brothers, Cleatus and Fred Lovell; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 30 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. Funeral Services will be private.

