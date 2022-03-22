FULTON – William A. Jackson, Jr., age 38 of Fulton, NY passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Oswego Hospital.

He was predeceased by his stepfather, Harvey J. Seymour III.

William is survived by his loving husband of 16 years, Samuel Vezzose; mother, Christina Seymour; nephews, Owen, and Nolan; siblings, Patrick Casler, Corey Seymour, and Harley Wylie; close friend, Peter “Fat Man” Pupparo; father, William A. Jackson, Sr.; nephews, Patrick Casler, Corey Seymour, Jr., and Johnny Cowher, Jr.; nieces, Lauren Nichols, Julianna Seymour and Esoline Pupparo; uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

William was a member of the Fulton VFW, Post 569 and he volunteered at Paws Across Oswego County for over 7 years. William was an avid outdoorsman, he especially loved camping. He enjoyed hairdressing, cooking, and spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend who will be missed by all who loved and knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fulton VFW, Post 569, 216 Cayuga St, Fulton, NY 13069.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 4pm to 7pm with a funeral service to follow at 7pm at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. A private burial will in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, NY.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...