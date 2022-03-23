SCRIBA, NY – Coby A. Baitsell, 71, of Scriba, New York, passed on March 16, 2022.

Born in Oswego, New York, Coby was the son of the late Victor H. and Wilma (Williamson) Baitsell.

Coby was a certified Arborist and owned and operated Duke Tree Care. He was also a contractor and was a singer for various local bands. The most recent band he was with was Mr. Cucumber in the early 90s.

Coby is survived by his loving wife Jaime, his sons Daniel A. and Keith I., his sister Corrine (Robert) Robideau, niece Laurel and nephew Daniel, and seven beloved grandchildren William J. Rendal, Gracie Lou Rendal, Braedyn AA Baitsell, Wyatt A. Baitsell, Gunner Z. Baitsell, Maryjane Baitsell, and Lyrik M. Garcia.

In addition to his parents, Coby was predeceased by his brother Corin V. Baitsell.

In following Coby’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.



