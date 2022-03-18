HANNIBAL, NY – Dawn Marie Norris, 65, of Hannibal, New York, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Dawn worked as a nurse for Dr. Kim in Oswego for more than 30 years. She loved her job and treated all of her patients like family.

Dawn enjoyed boating, loved country music, singing and dancing. Above all, she adored her family and loved spending time with them. She will be loved and missed by many.

Dawn is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronald Norris, her daughter Amanda (Michael) Reed and her beloved granddaughter Gracelyn Reed and grandson Aiden Reed of Oswego. She is also survived by her parents Charles and Pauline Farnsworth of Oswego, brothers Randy (Joyce) Farnsworth and Dennis (Cindy) Farnsworth both of Oswego, sisters Lisa (Mike) Brown, Cheryl (Dennis) McCarthy, and Kathleen Farnsworth all of Oswego, sister in law Terri Farnsworth, and many loved nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews including especially close nephews Jeff Seymour (Ewelina) and Richard Esposito and niece Kaylee Esposito.

Dawn was predeceased by her daughter Crystal Norris and her brother Michael P. Farnsworth.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Dawn’s burial will be held in Hannibal Village Cemetery following the service.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

