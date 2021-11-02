OSWEGO – Jennifer L. Finn Smith, 46, of Oswego, New York, passed unexpectedly on October 29, 2021.

Born in Dover, Delaware, and raised in Oswego, Jennifer was the daughter of Cora Halstead Finn and the late Gary Finn.

Jennifer was a graduate of Oswego High School, earned her Nurse’s Aide Certification through Oswego County BOCES and then became an LPN. She worked at Pontiac Nursing Home, was a Home Care Aide and most recently was an LPN at Oswego Health.

Jennifer loved her family and friends and enjoyed helping others. She was a participant in the Fresh Air Fund, involved in getting kids out of NYC to enjoy life in smaller communities.

Jennifer is survived by her husband Matthew Smith, her mother Cora (Halstead) Finn of Fulton, her inlaws Don and Bonnie Smith of Oswego, brother in law Aaron Smith of Oswego and sister in law Tiffany Smith of Oswego, her close friends Dawn Stowell of Oswego, and Fresh Air friends Natacha Leon Wallace and her daughter Anayah Leon of Fulton, and Imanie Leon of Toronto.

In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a great aunt who helped raise her, Elizabeth “Peg” Burch.

Jennifer was a caring person will be be greatly missed by many people. She was known for her kindness, compassion and caregiving. Everywhere Jennifer went she spread sunshine.

Calling hours will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Nelson Funeral Home. Jennifer’s funeral will be held on Saturday, November 6 at 10 a.m. in Oswego Alliance Church with burial in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

