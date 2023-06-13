OSWEGO, NY – Ruth E. Germain, 87, passed peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on June 9, 2023. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late John and Marguerite (Woolson) Hill.

Ruth graduated from Oswego High School and after being a loving homemaker for several years, she began working for the Oswego City School District at Oswego High School. She held many roles there and retired as a Sr. Account Clerk.

Ruth was known for her caring and generous nature and was a very loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joys in life were her husband of 68 years, James, and her children and grand children. She never failed to provide support, encouragement, humor, and a good meal to all who needed it. She was a natural-born nurturer who took care of the young and old in their times of need.

She was a very talented and creative person. She enjoyed sewing and made beautiful purses and curtains for her friends and family. For many years she enjoyed creating acrylic landscape paintings. She took great pride in decorating her home beautifully. She was also known to go all out for Christmas following in the tradition of her own beloved mother.

Ruth had an immense love for music and had a storied history of musical accomplishments. She was a well-known local soprano. From a young age, Ruth shared her musical talents with the Oswego community by performing for the soldiers at the local officer’s club. She also played the clarinet and piano. She earned the lead in her elementary school musical “The Student Prince.” In high school she participated in the OHS Marching Band, was a Philomalian, a member of the All-State Chorus, the OHS Acapella Choir, and was selected to play the lead role of Yum Yum in the first ever local performance of “The Mikado”. She was ultimately offered a four year musical scholarship to The Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam. While she turned it down to instead marry the love of her life and start their family, she continued to share her musical talents with the local community. She was the choir director at St. Louis’s Roman Catholic Church in Oswego for many years and was the soloist for hundreds of couples at their weddings over the years.

While Ruth has passed from this earth and is with the Lord, her light will continue to shine through all the people that knew her, especially her family.

Surviving are her husband , James Germain, her loving children Michael (Elizabeth) Germain of Oswego, Timothy (Abby) Germain of Palm Harbor, Fl, Julia (Dan) Demm of Oswego, and Linda Jeanne Germain of Oswego. She also leaves behind her six adoring grandchildren, Kristina DeStevens, Tracie Germain, Michael Germain Jr., Jeffrey Germain, Madeline Germain and Nicole Patterson and six great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her siblings Lloyd Hill, Jesse Hill, John Norville Hill, and Nora VanHorn and by her grandson Ronald “Bonz” Patterson.

Ruth’s family would like to thank her caregivers for the loving and professional care that they provided to her in her final years.

There are no calling hours. Services will be held privately.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

