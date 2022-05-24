OSWEGO – Thomas John Woods, 91, of Oswego, New York, passed at home on May 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Bartholomew) Woods.

Thomas was a veteran. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1949-to 1953, during the Korean War. He was 1st Sgt. US Army Reserve, Btry. “C” 3rd How. Br. 40th Arty, IIndArmy Corps.

Thomas retired from Alcan Aluminum as a Millwright. Thomas was also a past president and honorary member of the Alcan Fire Dept., Captain of the NYS Association of Fire Police, and Scriba Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a past president of the Oswego County Fire Police Association, and past president and chairman of the Directors of the Volunteer Fire Police Association of New York State. Most recently he enjoyed being the Fire Chaplain of Oswego County Fire Fighters.

Thomas’s biggest accomplishment was his family, whom he loved dearly. He was extremely devoted to his wife Carmella, she was his world.

Thomas is survived by his adoring wife of 68 years Carmella V. Woods, his loving daughters Cheri Lynn (Bill) Calderone of Scriba and Mary (David) Sharman of Washington State, and his beloved grandson Joshua R. Swan. He also leaves behind his brother Raymond Woods and sister Ann Butera of New Jersey.

In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his son Thomas P. Woods, brothers George, Robert, Francis, Lawrence, James, Joseph, and Jack Woods, and sisters Gwendolyn Pociask, Helen Sorzickas, Marguerite Driscoll, and Rosemary Driscoll.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery where Military Honors will be rendered.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

