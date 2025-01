FULTON – There will be a spring burial for Alena T. Viscome, 98, of Fulton, New York, on Monday, April 19, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery with Deacon Jeff Dean officiating.

The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements. Face masks are required per NYS Mandates.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related