OSWEGO – Earline J. Wood, 72, of Oswego, New York, died unexpectedly March 31st, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

Earline was born in Syracuse to the late Bernard R. DeVine Sr and Lillian A. (Morrison) DeVine of Oswego. She grew up in Cardiff, New York, where she enjoyed singing in the Methodist Church Choir. Earline graduated from Lafayette High School where she was active in the theatre. She also studied at West Virginia Tech and SUNY Oswego.

In 1968, she married the love of her life and childhood sweetheart Alan Wood. In 1977, Earline and Alan moved to Oswego where she was employed at Oswego Hospital Behavioral Health. She retired as the Activities Director after working for over 30 years. In 1986, Earline joined The Order of the Eastern Star, where she held many offices which include her dream of Grand Chaplin.

Earline dedicated many countless hours volunteering as a Troop Leader for the Girl Scouts, President of the VFW Post #5885 Women’s Auxiliary as well as participating with the OES Players Dinner Theatre. She will be always remembered as a woman willing to give her time for family and friends.

She was pre-deceased by her husband of 53 years: Alan L. Wood, her siblings: Carol Collette and Bernard R. DeVine Jr.

Earline is survived by her mother: Lillian A. (Morrison) DeVine of Oswego, her two daughters: Lillian Wood of NC, and Jennifer (Dean) Cooper of Oswego, NY.

She was Nana to 6 grandchildren: Jessica Ermini, Jordan Cronk, Chandler Compson, Brian A., Jared, and Megan Durval and 7 great grandchildren: Trinity, Lilyann, Colt Jr., Kathleen, Olivia, Emberlyn, and Kyrie.

She is also survived by her sister Lou-Ann (Steven) Estey, and her son-in-law: George Schute.

Calling hours will be conducted Wednesday, April 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego, NY followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. with The Order of the Eastern Star.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Earline Wood to The Order of the Eastern Star Relief Fund/OES Grand Chapter Office; Pounder Hall #106, 1400 Utica St., Oriskany, NY 13424.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...