OSWEGO – Edward J. McManus, 88, of Oswego, New York, and formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York, after a sudden attack of illness.

Ed was born in Syracuse to the late George and Leona (Terrian) McManus. He lived in Buffalo, New York, for 19 years prior to moving to Fulton in 1993 and currently he had resided in Oswego for the last several years.

Ed was a graduate of Onondaga Community College and a U.S. veteran having served in the Navy during the Korean War.

He retired as Vice President of Marine Midland Bank, Buffalo, NY. Ed was an active volunteer for many years. He enjoyed helping with the R.S.V.P., Oswego; the American Cancer Society, Liverpool, NY; Salvation Army, Fulton and with Oswego County Opportunities, Fulton.

Ed was pre-deceased by his wife Catherine McManus of Fulton.

He is survived by their two sons: Timothy Robert McManus of Pittsburgh, PA and Andrew McManus and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by a Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Saturday in Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th St. Oswego, NY with Rev. Sandra Rude officiating.

Burial will be held privately at Riverside Cemetery, Oswego, NY.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of Edward McManus to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY at: https://foundation.sjhsyr.org

