James D. Serino

FULTON – James D “Suds” Serino, 84, of Fulton, New York, passed away early Tuesday morning February 22, 2022 at University Hospital after a long illness.
He was born and raised in Oswego, New York, to the late James and Mary (Bellerdino) Serino. Mr. Serino was a resident of Fulton for all his adult life. He was a United States Veteran having served in the Army having been stationed in Germany. Mr. Serino had retired from the Boilermaker’s Local #175, Oswego.
He was an avid volunteer for several years having worked BINGO at Bishop Cunningham High School and the bazaars at Immaculate Conception Church, Fulton. He also helped start the Crusaders baseball team. Jim even made sure they had new uniforms because he and his wife donated them for the boys. Jim was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman.
In his younger years when he and his wife travelled to Hampton Beach, NH; and Disney, FL he would love to deep sea fish.
Jim was pre-deceased by his siblings: Joey, Louie, Pete and Mayme.
He was survived by his loving wife of 63 years: Mary Serino of Fulton, NY; James M. Serino of Fulton; his siblings: Sam Sereno, Marg Lake, Patty St. John, Rosie Woods, Ursula Mosher and Louise Thayer and several nieces, nephews, great, great great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Calling Hours will be conducted Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton followed by a prayer before processing to Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Burial with the final rite of committal will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, May 5 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton with Deacon Jeff Dean officiating. The NYS Honor Guard will bestow military honors.
Our family grew up with the Serinos. Mr and Mrs Serino were always the kindest genuine people you could ever know. Every time I would see or run into Mr Serino anywhere he would get a great big smile and hold out his arms and give me a big hug. Such a special man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mary, Jimmer and all of the Serino family. He will be greatly missed.