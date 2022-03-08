OSWEGO – Lena Sessa Quesnell, 89, of Oswego, New York, died Sunday morning March 6, 2022 in University Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

Mrs. Quesnell was born on Long Island, New York, the daughter of the late Giro and Mae Sessa, she later moved to Oswego County where she lived most of her life.

She retired from Nestle’s after 35 years as a wrapper, enjoying her work place and fellow employees and friends. She enjoyed going to yard sales to see all the unique things she could find, and relaxing with family and friends on her porch enjoying the conversations, watching people drive by and listening to nature.

Mrs. Quesnell was predeceased by her husbands Robert France, Ted Quesnell, her son Robert France, and sister Connie.

She leaves behind her loving family, her son Richard France of Oswego, her daughter Sue Dashnau of Fulton, brothers Jerry and Carmine Sessa, also her13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Following with Mrs. Quesnell’s wishes funeral services and burial will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

