MINETTO, NY – Marilyn J. Goss, 72, of Minetto, New York, passed Sunday, February 27, 2022.

Marilyn will be buried Monday, May 16 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton with the Final Rite of Committal to be given by Rev. J. Fritzen.

The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

Marilyn’s obituary can be found here.

