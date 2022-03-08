MINETTO, NY – Marilyn J. Goss, 72, of Minetto, New York, passed Sunday, February 27, 2022 at University Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

Marilyn was born in Endwell, New York, to the late Edwin and Lillian (Haight) Dunlap. She has been a resident of Minetto since 1989.

Marilyn worked at SUNY Oswego as a Secretary in the Psychology Department for nine years. She was a member of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Choir. Marilyn loved to craft and many people have memories of the wonderful items she had made and shared through the years. You always knew Marilyn’s thoughts and opinions as she was generous to share them with you—which was always followed with an exhale of contagious laughter. Marilyn had a funny sense of humor that led you into a conversation only to find out she was getting you to her opinion and then you both belly laughed.

She was pre-deceased by her infant sister Carol Dunlap.

Marilyn will be greatly missed by her family and friends but most of all by her beloved husband of 32 years James Goss of Minetto, NY; her brother: Mark Dunlap, 2 cousins: Teri (Mike) Holden and Kathy (Dana) Jenkins and her two childhood/lifelong friends: Carol Slocum and Mary Jane Sieczkos.

Calling Hours will be conducted from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12 at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY.

Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Father Fritzen officiating. Burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, NY.

Contributions may be made to the Oswego County SPCA (OCAWL) PO Box 442 Fulton, NY 13069.

Marilyn will be buried Monday, May 16 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton with the Final Rite of Committal to be given by Rev. J. Fritzen.

