CASTLE CREEK, NY – A Memorial service and burial to celebrate the life of Micah McCarey, 29, of Castle Creek, New York, who went over the rainbow on Thursday December 23, 2021, will be held Thursday June 9, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

Micah’s obituary can be found here.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...