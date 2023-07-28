OSWEGO, NY – Patricia E. Coloton, 75; of Oswego, NY passed at Oswego Hospital Tuesday July 25, 2023 after a longtime illness. Patricia was born in Oswego, NY to the late Michael and Rose (Abraham) Pauldine.

She remained a longtime resident of Oswego. Patricia graduated from Oswego High School with high honors. She was also chosen as her junior year Prom Queen.

Patricia was past-employed as a Bank Teller with Marine Midland Bank, and a Secretary with Colgate University and the City of Oswego/Clerk’s Office. Patricia enjoyed camping in Russell, NY but her first love was her beloved cats: Mitzi and Smokey.

She was pre-deceased by her husband: Tom Coloton, and siblings: Rosemary Scullin and John Pauldine. Mrs. Coloton is survived by her siblings: Ann (Ken) Stevens and James (Judy) Pauldine both of Oswego, NY; in-laws: Nancy Pauldine, Paul Scullin and several nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be conducted Monday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego, NY. A Graveside Service and Burial will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...