FULTON – Richard G. King, 21, of Fulton passed unexpectedly at home Saturday, May 15.

He was born in Syracuse, New York, and he has been a lifetime resident of Fulton. Richie was a 2017 graduate from G. Ray Bodley High School, Fulton. He loved to travel and work with photography. Richie had been past active with Fulton Youth Sports and he was beginning to work in Fulton and Phoenix with local businesses.

Richie’s passion was to write, and many knew him to have a gentle and giving heart.

He is survived by his Mom: Linda King and his Dad: Robert King both of Fulton, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Service will be held privately with Rev. Sandra Rude officiating. Calling Hours will be conducted from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Burial will be private.

The family would like to offer heartfelt advice to anyone that knows someone living with addiction. Please be non-judgmental and encourage those to seek out help from others so that the individual has a chance to become healthy and live a long and happy life.

Capacity limits and masks for the unvaccinated apply in adherence with NYS Mandates.

