FULTON – Richard G. King, 21, of Fulton passed unexpectedly at home Saturday, May 15.
He was born in Syracuse, New York, and he has been a lifetime resident of Fulton. Richie was a 2017 graduate from G. Ray Bodley High School, Fulton. He loved to travel and work with photography. Richie had been past active with Fulton Youth Sports and he was beginning to work in Fulton and Phoenix with local businesses.
Richie’s passion was to write, and many knew him to have a gentle and giving heart.
He is survived by his Mom: Linda King and his Dad: Robert King both of Fulton, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral Service will be held privately with Rev. Sandra Rude officiating. Calling Hours will be conducted from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Burial will be private.
The family would like to offer heartfelt advice to anyone that knows someone living with addiction. Please be non-judgmental and encourage those to seek out help from others so that the individual has a chance to become healthy and live a long and happy life.
Capacity limits and masks for the unvaccinated apply in adherence with NYS Mandates.
Praying for your family, so sorry for your lost. You don’t know me but addition is heart breaking and happens in the best of families and some pretty great kids and adults. Praying for pease for your family the kind only God can give. Please keep the good memories on top from his picture he looks like a guy who left behind a lot of them. Again so sorry.
I am so very sorry for your loss. I have an addicted daughter and fear for her life everyday. It is the hardest thing to deal with as a parent. God bless you and may you find peace and comfort.
Sorry for your loss … Prayers for your family … I lost my bonus son 2 days before Christmas 2020 …
So sorry for all of you.my heart cries for him and all of you Such a beautiful boy.