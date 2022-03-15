HANNIBAL, NY – Travis R. Castiglia, 26, of Hannibal, New York, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 12, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

Travis loved to work on race cars, race snowmobiles and he especially loved spending time with his children. Travis was described as an outdoorsman, and he would always choose activities so that he could remain outside. He was past employed with AAPEX Service, Syracuse as a laborer.

Travis was pre-deceased by his maternal grandmother Bernice Collins.

Travis is survived by his three children Travis “TJ” Castiglia, Kaiyden Castiglia and Keegan Castiglia; his Mom and Dad: Michelle and Kevin Wells of Hannibal, NY; maternal grandfather James Castiglia of Fulton and step-grandfather Robert Collins, his three siblings: Christopher (Desiree) Castiglia, Tyler (Sierra) Castiglia and Austin Castiglia all of Hannibal, NY; his Aunt Tammy St. Onge of Hannibal, NY; his Godparents: Shellee Coant and Joseph St. Onge and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be conducted 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 19 at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069 with prayers to follow at 12:05 p.m. Burial will be held privately.

The family hopes that through Travis’ death will come hope through their donation of many of his organs to those in need.

