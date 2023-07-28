OSWEGO, NY – Vivian G. Leavens, 66, of Oswego died Tuesday July 25, 2023 in Pontiac Care & Rehabilitation Center after a long illness with her family by her side. Mrs. Leavens was born in Sharon, PA the daughter of Doris Spurgeon of Georgia, and the late Thomas Spurgeon.

Mrs. Leavens worked as an LPN at Hillcrest Nursing Home, then worked at Body Beautiful as a nail technician, she later returned to private healthcare assisting people in their own homes. She was a crafter, where she enjoyed scrap booking as well as knitting, crocheting, and she was a wonderful baker, which her family truly enjoyed, all her special goodies.

Mrs. Leavens was predeceased by her son Daniel Leavens. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years Edward Leavens of Oswego, and their children Jennifer (Todd Kranz) Binner of Oswego; Charity (Brian) Hibbert of Oswego; Laura (Eric) Seeburger of Mexico; Michael (Amanda) Leavens of PA; and Joshua (Katrina) Leavens of Minetto. She is also survived by her siblings Thomas (Martina) Spurgeon of GA; Audrey Delphia of Liverpool; Leslie “Mickey” Spurgeon of SC, and Vanessa (Ryan) Thompson of SC. In addition she is survived by her loving 10 grandchildren Jonathan, Ashley, Matthew, Rebecca, Samantha, Caleb, Ethan, Aidan, Anthony, and Aiden, and her close family friend she always considered her an adopted daughter Shelagh “Shay” Vivluan.

Calling hours will be Wednesday August 2, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego, NY. A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...