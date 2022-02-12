OSWEGO – William E. Fisher, 71, of Oswego, New York, died Thursday February 10, 2022 in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, New York.

William was born in Catskill, New York, where he remained a resident until moving to Fulton, New York, in 1976, and later to Oswego in 2000. He worked as a truck driver for many companies, including W. H. Becks in Hannibal, New York. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and he was a true fan of Syracuse University Sports, always routing them on. He was a loving caring husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Darlene Fisher of Oswego, and children Joseph Fisher of Oswego, Loralie (Timothy) Wallace of Oswego, Melissa Fisher of Fulton, Catlain Graham of Oswego. He is also survived by his grandchildren Tanya, Elizabeth, Tiarah, Andrew, Cassie, Drake, and great grandchild Kyrah.

Calling hours will be Tuesday February 15, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. 224 W. 2nd St. S. Fulton. Funeral services will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

