Graveside services for Steven “Spanky” Jesmore, who passed away on January 26, 2022, will be held on May 19, 2022 at Upson Corners Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow at the Central Square American Legion Fuller-Taylor Post 915.

Mr. Jesmore’s obituary can be found here.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related