Leon “Red” Skelton

4/29/35 – 3/6/2020

Longtime resident of Wichita passed away in Toledo, Ohio, where he had been living so he could be close to his daughter and her husband.

He grew up in Fulton, New York and graduated from Ray Bodley High School. A few years after high school he joined the Air Force and married Rosalie Warren of Fulton. In 1959 they had a daughter named Kelly. They divorced in 1978. While in his 40’s he attended college and got a B.S in Criminal Justice

He enjoyed 30 years in the Air Force. He was stationed at Forbes A.F.B in Topeka, Kansas, Osan A.F.B. in Seoul Korea, Offutt A.F.B. in Omaha Nebraska, Ellsworth A.F.B. in Rapid City, South Dakota, Vandenberg A.F.B. in Lompoc, California, McConnell A.F.B. in Wichita Kansas, finally retiring at Andersen A.F. B. Guam. In 1982 he married Elaine Clampitt and they were married until her death in 2009.

While in his 50’s, he returned to college, and received his Master’s Degree in Public Administration and went to work for Boeing in Wichita where he retired after 10 years.

He was very proud of his education and whenever he could he would encourage others to get a college education.

For many years he and Elaine enjoyed attending K-State Football games where he took pictures of the marching band.

He enjoyed singing in the choir at Central Christian Church in Wichita

He leaves behind a daughter Kelly (David) Carr of Toledo, Ohio. A sister Margaret (Audley) Hargett of Baldwinsville, New York. His close friend Marilyn Longino of Wichita, Kansas and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Cremation was chosen, and he will be inurned in Fulton, NY.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial for Red Skelton has been established at Kansas State University Foundation, 1800 Kimball Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Kansas, 66502. Please indicate fund M47393. To make a gift online, go to: www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials

Or donations may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association https://act.alzz.org/donate or Home Office,

225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601

