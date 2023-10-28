Ethan Parkhurst has faith in candidate for mayor

*All submissions are posted in their original format

It’s election time. As always it is a stressful time in the city of Fulton.

First and foremost I’d like to take a moment and wish Tom Kenyon good health and to let him know he is in all of our thoughts and prayers. His unfortunate absence at the debate shouldn’t and can’t play any role in his candidacy nor the ideologies he stands for and believes in.

I urge everyone to seek out the candidates and form your own informed opinions on each person seeking public office.

Im writing this press release for multiple reasons….

We must remember that we are in this together. As a city we rise and fall together. When the city is doing good, the people are doing good. When the city is doing poorly, the people are doing poorly.

Why do we do what we do?

We do it with the best of intentions for the people of this great city. There isn’t a single candidate for any office that doesn’t have their hearts in the right place. We all want what is best for the city of Fulton. Despite party affiliation, good press or bad press, who likes who, and who benefits most or loses most…. we need to always remember we are a family here in Fulton. And as a family we win and lose.. together.

I’ve spent quite a bit of time involved in local politics. I’m either loved for all that I do or hated for all that I’m trying to change. (And a lot needs to change)

Political rhetoric is the reason you won’t find me on the ballot this year. Furthermore, you won’t find me on a registered voter list this year.

The inner workings of past committees and certain key players have forced me to step back from the political scene this year. It will come as no surprise to know that I was questioned on my residency as of late. I will

Inform you now that I am a full time resident of Fulton and will remain a full time resident for the foreseeable future. I will continue the work I started and that is to serve the people of our great city to the best of my ability. We’re not done yet. I have big dreams and the people know that my loyalty has and will always remain faithfully with the people.

I have spent a great deal of time researching and getting know these 4 candidates running for the office of Mayor. Each candidate has their own unique personal views on the various issues our city has. Let’s remember the issues are only issues by the judgment of others.

Let’s also not forget the judgement of others often times result in new ideas. There is always another way to do things. What is best for the city in one person’s opinion may not be the best for the city in another. Unfortunately that often plays hand and hand with party affiliation.

This election is a special one. Who ever is elected Mayor here in the city of Fulton will really gain a lot of accolades from the current administrations hard work. Say what you will and think what you will.

Mayor Deana Michaels, myself, and the other councilors have really done a tremendous job by sorting out not only a lot of city hall but implementing a lot of new initiatives to better the inner workings of the city. Prior to my departure of the common council we were working collaboratively to reach decisions that better the lives of the people. Each department has their own issues and we always worked well together to reach the best of the hard-to-make decisions.

There is without a doubt a lot of work to still be done.

We need to be understanding of the fact that with every turn of administration we have set backs. A whole new plan is implemented and everything shifts to the work ethic and organization of that new administration. All of the hard work that has been completed and that has gone unseen in the background for these last 4 years will come to light to aid the process of the next administration. Then the visual effects will begin to surface.

With all of this said, I put my faith and expectations in Marissa Hanlon specifically to take the helm and bring us further into the future. I’ve spoken extensively with this candidate. I am confident that she has the same spirit and aspirations as we do. I see a fair and just system within her leadership, Transparency and loyalty to our departments and residents alike.

For me it’s important to always remain within the community and rise and fall with the people. Just as I want to see any Mayor do. To win and lose with us. Along side us. Not above or below us. But instead treading these rough waters with us. We’ve seen empty promises and false hope in the past… I feel in my heart with certainty that honesty and integrity is what she will lead with.

Whether you approve or disapprove of me and what I stand for, I personally thank you all for following me and supporting me as a large voice in the city of Fulton. We have the power to change our city. Our voices matter. Do some research and please exercise your right to vote on November 7th and cast an informed vote for who will represent us for the next term.

-Thank you

~Ethan Parkhurst

