ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Monies & Loop Holes! Where is our money going!

WHEREAS, the United States Congress, through the U.S. Department of the Treasury created and funded the American Rescue Plan Act(ARPA) with the intent to help mitigate the physical and financial hardships of the COVID-19 Pandemic that negatively impacted communities across America

WHEREAS Congress entrusted the disbursement and use of the funds within the ARPA to local governments across the country based on their direct knowledge of their respective communities and the residents and businesses within them:

With all that in mind look at what has been presented to your Oswego County Legislature for consideration of ARPA funds:(keep in mind the first Whereas statement)

Just the top requests and taskforce recommendation!

Pulaski Wastewater Treatment Disinfection Project-requested $500K-Taskforce reommends$250k(loop hole) not COVID related!

Quality Inn Expansion (Water Park)-requested $1.7million-(they have already received grant money from the DRI project & the IDA)Taskforce recommends $500k(loop hole) not a COVID related loss.

Sandy Pond Dredging-requested $500K-taskforce recommends $300k(total over 3yrs)(loop hole) not COVID related

Fairways & Dreams (Golf course, campgrounds, hiking trails, fishing ponds) requested $335K-taskforce recommends $200K(loop hole)not COVID related loss

Legends Field (Champions Event LLC)requested $331K(remember they received money in 2019) taskforce recommends $331K(loop hole) not COCID related

Town of Richland-Drinking water distribution project-requested $260K-taskforce recommends $260K(loop hole) not COVID related

Hastings Water District-requested $250K-taskforce recommends $250K(loop hole) statement that costs increases due to COVID

Fulton Police Department-requested $40k(for two satellite offices, not maned 24/7) taskforce recommends 30K(loop hole) not COVID related.

I will be voting on these projects when they are brought forward to the Legislature, I know how I am going to vote, but do you know how your Legislator is going to vote.

I only ask everyone to re-read the first Whereas, statement.

There are many Legislators that are asking for more information, you must call your respective Legislator and give him your opinion so he or she will know how to vote.

There are many businesses that lost money during the COVID-19 pandemic that weren’t contacted and therefor didn’t have a chance to apply for any ARPA monies.

This is only the first round and if all these go through over half of the ARPA monies will be gone.

Attend the full Legislature meeting on Thursday June 9th at 7pm in Oswego County Building in the City of Oswego.

Express you concern about the use of our ARPA monies or your displeasure with the way only pet projects were contacted for this first round.

Frank Castiglia Jr.-Minority leader Oswego County Legislature

