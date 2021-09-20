To the Editor,
Oswego County legislature please give the residents of Oswego County a break.
With the costs of everything going up and up.
Please resend the additional 1% sales tax on all purchases. This was voted on and extended this past year. The residents need a break at the cash register, you have it in your power to let us keep some money in our pockets.
Please put a cap on the sales tax on gasoline sales. You have it in your power to cap it at $2.25 a gallon. With the price of gas going up and up, the residents need a break. You have done it in the past you can do it again.
We all need a break and you as legislators have it in your power to give us a break.
Frank Castiglia Jr.
Thank-you Frank,the pennypinchers in this county do need a break.
The only thing i see this council doing is raising permits, fines, and any fees they can think of. They want to give themselves a raise…Maybe the Mayor should have a talk with her police chief and perhaps start giving out speeding ticket and vehicles that over over the posted weigh limits…but nope. They too busy behind that window telling jokes at the station