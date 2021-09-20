To the Editor,

Oswego County legislature please give the residents of Oswego County a break.

With the costs of everything going up and up.

Please resend the additional 1% sales tax on all purchases. This was voted on and extended this past year. The residents need a break at the cash register, you have it in your power to let us keep some money in our pockets.

Please put a cap on the sales tax on gasoline sales. You have it in your power to cap it at $2.25 a gallon. With the price of gas going up and up, the residents need a break. You have done it in the past you can do it again.

We all need a break and you as legislators have it in your power to give us a break.

Frank Castiglia Jr.

