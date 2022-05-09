OUT OF SIGHT OUT OF MIND!

That is what the Oswego county Legislature(majority caucus) wants to have happen with accountability for Jordan Brooks.

Don’t let it happen! There is an Oswego County Legislative meeting on Thursday May 12th at 2pm on the 4th floor of the Oswego county building in the city of Oswego.

Go to the meeting, speak during the public comment period at the end of the meeting. Let the Legislature know that accountability for Jordan isn’t going to go away quietly into the night.

With her own words the DSS Commissioner said “the department(DSS) takes full responsibility for not verifying and assuring Jordan medical needs were being met “ with that being said and the documents from the teachers

“Accountability” lies on the head of the Commissioner of DSS(Stacy Alvord).

No independent(redacted) investigation will prove anything different.

The Buck stops at the top.

Don’t let Jordan be “Out of sight out of mind”!

Accountability for Jordan Brooks!

Frank Castiglia Jr

Oswego county Legislator 25th District

Minority Leader

