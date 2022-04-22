Premature/ Unnecessary! These are two words used at the April 14th Legislative meeting in response to a motion to ask for the resignation of Commissioner Alvord of the county DSS.

Premature: done too soon

The child died May of 2021. A OCFS report came out in November of 2021. Asking of the resignation in April is far from “Premature”; it is more like past due.

Unnecessary: needless, not essential

A child died for the second time while under the watchful eyes of Oswego County CPS. If the actions of asking for the resignation of the head of the department that was tasked with watching out for the welfare of that child is deemed “Unnecessary”,then, what would be “necessary”!

Again a child died while under the watchful eyes of Oswego county CPS. The buck stops at the top. Not at the middle or bottom. The fact that two Legislators,(Democrats) asked the Legislature to ask for the resignation of DSS Commissioner Alvord is far from “Premature and Unnecessary” .

It is: “Past due and very necessary”

-Frank Castiglia Jr.

Minority Leader Oswego County Legislature

