Jack Joannides: For The People Act

To the Editor,

The For The People Act is going to create our society way better than it has in the past. This is the main reason that we need it to pass.

One way that this is going to occur, is that The For The People act will create automatic voter registration. I know this already happens in 18 states, but with the For The People Act this will happen in all states on election day, and will allow the people to have more of a change in their democracy. Another thing that is HUGE on For The People act is that it will make Election day a national holiday so the folks that have work, and school actually can vote at the polls anytime during the day in your state. But the main issue that you all are mostly facing is redistricting due to gerrymanders. When and if the For The People Act is passed it will eliminate gerrymandering entirely. But the bigger issue is the money. The FOr The People Act will take significant steps to stop secret campaign donations of 10,000 or more to disclose themselves, and we can see where the money is going.

Now, Senator Schumer should work hard to pass the For the People Act (S1).

-Jack Joannides

