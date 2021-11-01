To the Editor,

Oswego County Legislators shame on you! You not only voted to ban a mask mandate that would keep our county’s youngest, elderly and health compromise residents safe from a horrible virus. You’re also committing discrimination against a county department consisting of a majority of women employees.

It’s your true “red” colors of the Republican ~ Conservative party bleeding your animosity against women. Yes there are some male employees working at the Department of Social Services however, the majority employed is women. They’ve been negotiating along with other County Departments for a fair contract. Sadly nothing is fair in this county when the “Legislators” vote to give the County Highway Department consisting mainly of male employees a (7%) increase in their contract. The Department of Social Services is being offered a (2.5%) contract.

Seriously, how can you people sleep at night knowing the biased way you function. Do you really think this is fair? It’s showing your lack of respect for female employees and women in general. If you’re a respectful human being then bring decency and respect for all employees over political party to the negotiating table. Negotiate a FAIR and EQUAL contract for all county departments. STOP THE DISCRIMINATION!

-Kimberly Weaver

