To the Editor,
Oswego County Legislators shame on you! You not only voted to ban a mask mandate that would keep our county’s youngest, elderly and health compromise residents safe from a horrible virus. You’re also committing discrimination against a county department consisting of a majority of women employees.
It’s your true “red” colors of the Republican ~ Conservative party bleeding your animosity against women. Yes there are some male employees working at the Department of Social Services however, the majority employed is women. They’ve been negotiating along with other County Departments for a fair contract. Sadly nothing is fair in this county when the “Legislators” vote to give the County Highway Department consisting mainly of male employees a (7%) increase in their contract. The Department of Social Services is being offered a (2.5%) contract.
Seriously, how can you people sleep at night knowing the biased way you function. Do you really think this is fair? It’s showing your lack of respect for female employees and women in general. If you’re a respectful human being then bring decency and respect for all employees over political party to the negotiating table. Negotiate a FAIR and EQUAL contract for all county departments. STOP THE DISCRIMINATION!
-Kimberly Weaver
Just hurt the county and quit.Maybe they will feel the bite.
A mandate for something that doesn’t work. A mask has not stopped the Democrats from disregarding their own mandate. Thank god for the republicans for standing up against the socialist left. Show me the data where any of these mandates have stopped the spread of the Covid-19’s. As a matter of fact the places where they refused to allow the forced mandates the spread has gone down. Stand strong Oswego County there are more people behind you than against you.
Not to mention the Sheriff’s union got a much larger raise as well… this legislature is a joke. If they wanted to save money they should cut some seats, why is it that Oswego County has several more legislators than Onondaga County which is three times the size of us?? We have more than double the number of legislators that Erie County has which is almost seven times our size…
Why is it that CSEA employees in our County don’t get the treatment that the other unions have?? They provide essential services to us, the citizens of Oswego County.
Politics is like driving: to go forward, put it in “D”; to go backwards, put it in “R”
“As a matter of fact the places where they refused to allow the forced mandates the spread has gone down.”
Anytime I hear “as a matter of fact”, or “not a lot of people k ow this but….” I get skeptical…….kinda like when Dear Leader said in 2019: “Not a lot of people know this but…….in April with the warmer weather comes it just goes away.”