To the Editor,
I would like to set the community straight as there seems to be a lot of confusion on who this year’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian are at G Ray Bodley High School in Fulton.
To begin with, a small school based committee decided at the beginning of this year to eliminate the Valedictorian/Salutatorian distinction, effective immediately. I would refer you to them for an explanation as it is still not clear to me. Members of the School Board had no knowledge of this. Many attempts from interested parents to engage in productive dialogue with the Principal and Superintendent fell on deaf ears.
So, technically, there was no Valedictorian or Salutatorian but it was known amongst students which two finished first and second. This elimination of distinction was never communicated to the public, or communicated to parents and students other than a small paragraph buried in the covid plan that came out in September.
Since there were no traditional Valedictorian and Salutatorian speeches, class officers gave the speech. This was not announced or communicated to the crowd so, of course, they thought it was the Valedictorian/Salutatorian speech. It so happens that the student who finished first in the class was one of the officers and should have been named Valedictorian but the other student was NOT second in the class. She is a great student but is erroneously believed to be Salutatorian.
This is a huge disservice to the student who earned and deserves this distinction and shame on the Principal for letting this happen.
So, even if G Ray Bodley has chosen not to distinguish these students, let me set the record straight and give credit where credit is due. I proudly would like to recognize Emma Weaver as Valedictorian and Olivia Hawthorne as Salutatorian of G Ray Bodley High School Class of 2021.
Thank you
Lisa Hawthorne
I am just curious how the author actually knows these are the top two students if the school did not announce them? Has this actually been confirmed by FSCD that these actually are the top two? Would hate to see a mistake being made.
Thanks mom ??
Welcome to the woke culture that has been infiltrating the educational system all over the United States. It’s all over and there needs to be accountability held for those who allowed this injustice to be thrust upon the taxpayers of this community. Time for all taxpayers to attend the school board meeting and demand that Critical Race Theory can not and will not be taught in our schools and there is nothing wrong with the the way things were before.
Either remove the woke agenda or be removed from the positions you were voted to serve us on.