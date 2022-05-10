William Fine: Abortion Rights Are Human Rights

To the Editor,

Roe v. Wade affirmed that women had a right to abortion was based on the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of liberty, which the court interpreted as right to privacy, free of unreasonable government interference. Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., claims that abortion isn’t rooted in the country’s history and tradition.

Let’s get real, abortions have always happened as long as humans have inhabited the earth. They happened in the 1700s and they will continue to happen in the future. The only real question is: are abortions going to be legal, safe and regulated or are we going to assign them to unsafe back room, black market operations.

Honestly, no one likes abortions. They are messy, bloody, smelly and ugly. There is nothing to like about abortions. But abortions happen because there is no guarantee that placenta abruption won’t happen; or that extrauterine pregnancy won’t happen; or that fetus won’t develop without vital organs need to survive outside the womb; or a thousand other problems.

Abortions happen because it is part of the human condition. Do women really need to justify their pregnancy to the government? Judge Alito says they do. What other privacy rights and individual liberty is Judge Alito willing to take and assign to big brother? Justice Alito’s opinion is an assault on the liberty of all free people and all Americans.

-William Fine

