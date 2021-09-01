OSWEGO – Oswego Health is committed to the fight against breast cancer and is hosting a Mammography Screening Clinic, Saturday, September 18 at the Fulton Medical Center between 9 a.m. – noon.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. The average risk of a woman in the United States developing breast cancer sometime in her life is about 13%. This means there is a 1 in 8 chance she will develop breast cancer. This also means there is a 7 in 8 chance she will never have the disease and through routine mammography’s, help find cancer in its early stages.

When breast cancer is detected before it spreads, the average 5-year survival rate is 99%. Oswego Health now offers 3D Mammography at the Fulton Medical Center. Women can register for the September 18 Screening Clinic by scheduling an appointment at www.oswegohealth.org/mammography.

Women who need financial assistance or are uninsured can call 855-592-0830 and the North Country Cancer Service Program may be able to assist with access to breast cancer screenings.



