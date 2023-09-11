Oswego Health Offers FREE Hernia Screening Clinic To Community  

OSWEGO, NY – Preventative health screenings help people understand their risk for developing chronic conditions before symptoms are present, while they can still take action. An estimated 1.6 million groin hernias are diagnosed and 500,000 are surgically repaired annually in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 27 percent of men and 3 percent of women are expected to have a groin hernia — the most common type — during their lifetimes.

In many cases, hernias have no symptoms. That is why it is vital to keep up to date with your routine physical or medical exams.

Oswego Health is offering a free hernia screening clinic on Tuesday, October 17 at the Center for Surgical Services from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Participants will meet with an Oswego Health physician to receive the screening exam, diagnosis, and treatment plan recommendations.

For more information about the screening clinic and to register visit www.oswegohealth.org/screening or call 315-342-6771.

About Oswego Health:

The mission of Oswego Health is to provide accessible, quality care and improve the health of residents throughout Oswego County. As a nonprofit healthcare system established in 1881, Oswego Health is proud to continue to be one of Oswego County’s largest employers. More than 1,200 employees spread throughout its 17 locations, work for the Oswego Health system, which includes the 132-bed community Oswego Hospital, a 32-bed psychiatric acute-care facility with multiple outpatient behavioral health service locations, The Manor at Seneca Hill, a 120-bed skilled nursing facility, and Springside at Seneca Hill, an independent retirement community. The health system also operates Oswego Health Home Care, the only hospital-based certified home healthcare agency in the County as well as two outpatient centers, including the Fulton Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, physical therapy, and occupational health services, and the Central Square Medical Center, offering urgent care, lab, medical imaging, and physical therapy services. In addition, Oswego Health includes the Oswego Health captive professional corporation, Physician Care P.C., providing physician services in orthopedics, cardiology, ENT, gastroenterology, breast care, audiology, general surgery, bariatrics, and primary care. For more information about Oswego Health visit www.oswegohealth.org.

